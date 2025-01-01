Menu
*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*SERVICE RECORDS*7 PASSENGERS* Very Clean Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 3.6L V6 with Automatic Transmission. White on Black Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Mirror and Power Windows, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Steering Mounted Controls, Back Up Camera, Keyless, Bluetooth, Cruise Control System, Direction Compass, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. 
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

152,100 KM

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH DVD CRUISE

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH DVD CRUISE

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
152,100KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG8HR879425

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3311
  • Mileage 152,100 KM

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*SERVICE RECORDS*7 PASSENGERS* Very Clean Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 3.6L V6 with Automatic Transmission. White on Black Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Mirror and Power Windows, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Steering Mounted Controls, Back Up Camera, Keyless, Bluetooth, Cruise Control System, Direction Compass, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

7 PASSENGER
12 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel
Stow & Go Seats

Additional Features

Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
$13,495

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan