*SAFETY INCLUDED*FREE ACCIDENT* Come see this Fantastic Shape Ford Edge SEL 3.5L V6 with Automatic Transmission. White on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Power Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Door Code, Steering Mounted Controls, Reverse Parking Sensors, Cruise Controls, Side Turning Signals, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. 
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

2017 Ford Edge

168,110 KM

Details Description Features

$15,395

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford Edge

3.5L V6 SEL AWD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS SENSORS CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
12385710

2017 Ford Edge

3.5L V6 SEL AWD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS SENSORS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$15,395

+ taxes & licensing

Used
168,110KM
VIN 2FMPK4J85HBB65035

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3086
  • Mileage 168,110 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*FREE ACCIDENT* Come see this Fantastic Shape Ford Edge SEL 3.5L V6 with Automatic Transmission. White on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Power Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Door Code, Steering Mounted Controls, Reverse Parking Sensors, Cruise Controls, Side Turning Signals, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Seating

Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
BACKUP SENSORS
Microsoft SYNC
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Door Code Entry
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Premium Interior Trim Level

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255

$15,395

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2017 Ford Edge