Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Escape

118,313 KM

Details Description Features

$17,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,988

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Discovery Ford

9056328696

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr SE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr SE

Location

Leggat Discovery Ford

850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5

9056328696

  1. 10181898
  2. 10181898
  3. 10181898
  4. 10181898
  5. 10181898
  6. 10181898
  7. 10181898
  8. 10181898
  9. 10181898
  10. 10181898
  11. 10181898
  12. 10181898
  13. 10181898
  14. 10181898
  15. 10181898
  16. 10181898
  17. 10181898
  18. 10181898
  19. 10181898
Contact Seller

$17,988

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
118,313KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10181898
  • Stock #: 17-60725
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GD4HUE60725

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,313 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT-FREE, ONE OWNER, SERVICED HERE Finished in a Canyon Ridge exterior with roof rails, fog lights and dual exhaust that complements the Black leather interior, standing on a set of 17 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 1.5L four (4) cylinder Ecoboost engine paired with an automatic transmission. Step into the interior and be impressed to find features including navigation, a backup camera, heated front seats, dual automatic climate control, power front seats, steering wheel-mounted controls, auto start-stop, Sync3, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth, CD player, Wi-Fi hotspot and so much more. What are you waiting for? Come in and experience this 2017 Ford Escape SE FWD!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest

Mechanical

Power Steering
Brake Assist
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Seating

Split Folding Rear Seat

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Compression Ratio: 10.00 To 1
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Seat upholstery: cloth
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
Bumpers: body-colour
Rear seats: split-bench
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Manual-shift auto: SelectShift
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Fuel economy highway: 7.8L/100 km
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Fuel economy city: 10.2L/100 km
Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs)
GVWR: 2,050kg (4,519lbs)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,920 L (68 cu.ft.)
Front tires: 235/55HR17.0
Passenger volume: 2,778L (98.1 cu.ft.)
Rear tires: 235/55HR17.0
Interior cargo volume: 971 L (34 cu.ft.)
Turning radius: 5.9m (19.4')
Fuel tank capacity: 61.7L
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Engine displacement: 1.5 L
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Front headroom: 1,013mm (39.9)
CD-MP3 decoder
Smart device integration: AppLink
Emergency communication system: 911 Assist
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 6
Internet access capable: SYNC Services
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Primary LCD size: 4.2
Exterior height: 1,685mm (66.3)
Rear headroom: 991mm (39.0)
Rear legroom: 934mm (36.8)
Rear shoulder room: 1,404mm (55.3)
Fuel economy combined: 9.1L/100 km
Front shoulder room: 1,421mm (55.9)
Front hiproom: 1,392mm (54.8)
Wheelbase: 2,690mm (105.9)
Ground clearance (min): 200mm (7.9)
Engine bore x stroke: 79.0mm x 81.3mm (3.11 x 3.20)
Exterior length: 4,524mm (178.1)
Exterior body width: 1,838mm (72.4)
Front legroom: 1,096mm (43.1)
Rear hiproom: 1,330mm (52.4)
Torque: 177 lb.-ft. @ 2,500RPM
Horsepower: 179hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 179hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine torque: 177 lb.-ft. @ 2,500RPM
Curb weight: 1,588kg (3,501lbs)
Appearance: analog
Engine litres: 1.5L
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Leggat Discovery Ford

2017 Ford Escape FWD...
 118,313 KM
$17,988 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Mustang GT...
 5,100 KM
$63,650 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-3 GS A...
 108,156 KM
$23,488 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Leggat Discovery Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Leggat Discovery Ford

Leggat Discovery Ford

850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5

Call Dealer

905632XXXX

(click to show)

9056328696

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory