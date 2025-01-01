Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*SERVICE RECORDS* <span>Very Clean Ford Escape SE AWD 1.5L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission. Beige on Tan/Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Bluetooth, Alloys, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Back Up Camera, Heated Front Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Power Driving Seat, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS. </span></div><br /><div><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></div>

2017 Ford Escape

136,820 KM

Details Description Features

$13,395

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford Escape

1.5L SE ECO-BOOST 4WD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA HEATED SEAT BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
12535228

2017 Ford Escape

1.5L SE ECO-BOOST 4WD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA HEATED SEAT BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 12535228
  2. 12535228
  3. 12535228
  4. 12535228
  5. 12535228
  6. 12535228
  7. 12535228
  8. 12535228
  9. 12535228
  10. 12535228
  11. 12535228
  12. 12535228
  13. 12535228
  14. 12535228
  15. 12535228
  16. 12535228
  17. 12535228
  18. 12535228
  19. 12535228
  20. 12535228
  21. 12535228
  22. 12535228
  23. 12535228
  24. 12535228
  25. 12535228
  26. 12535228
  27. 12535228
  28. 12535228
  29. 12535228
  30. 12535228
  31. 12535228
  32. 12535228
  33. 12535228
  34. 12535228
  35. 12535228
Contact Seller

$13,395

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
136,820KM
VIN 1FMCU9GD7HUA70612

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Tan/Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3233
  • Mileage 136,820 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*SERVICE RECORDS* Very Clean Ford Escape SE AWD 1.5L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission. Beige on Tan/Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Bluetooth, Alloys, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Back Up Camera, Heated Front Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Power Driving Seat, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS.
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
tinted windows

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Premium Interior Trim Level

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2016 RAM 1500 V6 DIESEL OUTDOORSMAN CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*1 OWNER* NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2016 RAM 1500 V6 DIESEL OUTDOORSMAN CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*1 OWNER* NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 203,940 KM $18,880 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda CR-V EX AWD CERTIFIED *SERVICE RECORDS* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 Honda CR-V EX AWD CERTIFIED *SERVICE RECORDS* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 181,450 KM $17,895 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mazda CX-3 2.0L TOURING CERTIFIED *26 SERVICE RECORDS* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Mazda CX-3 2.0L TOURING CERTIFIED *26 SERVICE RECORDS* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 168,100 KM $16,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,395

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2017 Ford Escape