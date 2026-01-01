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<div class=bg-white rounded-2xl shadow-lg shadow-slate-900/5 border border-gray-100 p-6 md:p-7 data-v-bcb8a8f8=><div class=text-gray-700 leading-relaxed whitespace-pre-line data-v-bcb8a8f8=>NO ACCIDENTS! CARFAX CLEAN! HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, ALLOY WHELLS, 4 WHEEL DRIVE, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, REAR VIEW CAMERA, CLOTH INTERIOR, BLUETOOTH. FULL CERTIFICATION AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.</div></div><div class=bg-white rounded-2xl shadow-lg shadow-slate-900/5 border border-gray-100 p-6 md:p-7 data-v-bcb8a8f8=><div class=flex items-center gap-3 mb-5 data-v-bcb8a8f8=> </div></div>

2017 Ford Escape

188,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Escape

SE 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
14399719

2017 Ford Escape

SE 4WD

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

  1. 1783444042501
  2. 1783444042982
  3. 1783444043408
  4. 1783444043892
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
188,000KM
VIN 1FMCU9GD9HUE81123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 188,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS! CARFAX CLEAN! HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, ALLOY WHELLS, 4 WHEEL DRIVE, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, REAR VIEW CAMERA, CLOTH INTERIOR, BLUETOOTH. FULL CERTIFICATION AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
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905-332-XXXX

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905-332-8575

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$12,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

2017 Ford Escape