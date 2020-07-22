Menu
2017 Ford Escape

17,083 KM

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Burlington Nissan

905-681-2162

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

SE

2017 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Burlington Nissan

4111 North Service Rd, Burlington, ON L7L 4X6

905-681-2162

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

17,083KM
Used
  • Stock #: Z2213A
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GD2HUE58679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 17,083 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Recent Arrival! Odometer is 56954 kilometers below market average! 2017 Ford Escape 4D Sport Utility SE Red FWD 6-Speed Automatic 1.5L EcoBoost Serving Burlington & the surrounding area, Burlington Nissan is located at 4111 North Service Road in Burlington, ON. We are your premier retailer of new and used Nissan vehicles. We strive to treat every single customer like family to ensure you have a pleasant experience at Burlington Nissan. This has been our key to success since day one. We are proud to have one of the highest volumes in our region! Give us a call at 905-681-2162 or toll-free at 1-866-413-1665. Reviews: * Owners appreciate a modern and unique cabin layout, peace of mind in bad weather, and pleasing performance from the turbocharged engines, particularly the larger 2.0L unit. Controls are said to be easy to use, and interfaces are easily learned. Plenty of at-hand storage is fitted within reach of all occupants to help keep organized and tidy on the move, and the tall and upright driving position helps add confidence. Good brake feel is also noted, particularly during hard stops. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
DUAL AIRBAG

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

4111 North Service Rd, Burlington, ON L7L 4X6

905-681-2162

