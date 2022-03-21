$14,888 + taxes & licensing 9 1 , 2 5 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8859494

8859494 Stock #: 64613

64613 VIN: 64613

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 91,250 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.