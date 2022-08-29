Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Escape

24,593 KM

Details Description Features

$25,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,488

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Discovery Ford

9056328696

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium 4x4 | NAVI | BACKUP CAM | MEM SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium 4x4 | NAVI | BACKUP CAM | MEM SEATS

Location

Leggat Discovery Ford

850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5

9056328696

  1. 9166837
  2. 9166837
  3. 9166837
  4. 9166837
  5. 9166837
  6. 9166837
  7. 9166837
  8. 9166837
  9. 9166837
  10. 9166837
  11. 9166837
  12. 9166837
  13. 9166837
  14. 9166837
  15. 9166837
  16. 9166837
  17. 9166837
  18. 9166837
  19. 9166837
  20. 9166837
  21. 9166837
Contact Seller

$25,488

+ taxes & licensing

24,593KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9166837
  • Stock #: 17-32099
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J90HUD32099

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 24,593 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT-FREE, ONE OWNER, LOW MILEAGE, SERVICED HERE

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Leggat Discovery Ford

2019 Ford Edge Titan...
 73,622 KM
$32,988 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Escape 4X4...
 45,501 KM
$28,998 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue SV...
 75,051 KM
$22,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Leggat Discovery Ford

Leggat Discovery Ford

Leggat Discovery Ford

850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5

Call Dealer

905632XXXX

(click to show)

9056328696

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory