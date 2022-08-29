$25,488+ tax & licensing
$25,488
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
Titanium 4x4 | NAVI | BACKUP CAM | MEM SEATS
Location
850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5
$25,488
+ taxes & licensing
24,593KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9166837
- Stock #: 17-32099
- VIN: 1FMCU9J90HUD32099
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 24,593 KM
Vehicle Description
ACCIDENT-FREE, ONE OWNER, LOW MILEAGE, SERVICED HERE
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Leggat Discovery Ford
850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5