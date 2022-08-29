Menu
2017 Ford Escape

49,027 KM

Details Description Features

$23,288

+ tax & licensing
Leggat Discovery Ford

9056328696

4X4 | NAVI | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS

Location

Leggat Discovery Ford

850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5

9056328696

49,027KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9166888
  • Stock #: 17-68424
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD3HUB68424

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,027 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER, LOW MILEAGE, SERVICED HERE

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5

9056328696

