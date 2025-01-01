Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*FREE ACCIDENT*7 PASSENGERS* <span>Very Clean Ford Explorer XLT 3.5L V6 AWD with Automatic Transmission. Grey on Black/charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Power Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Door Code, Fog Lights, Steering Mounted Controls, Push To Start, Cruise Controls, Power Tail Gate, Premium Audio System, Tow Hitch, Paddle Shifters, Front & Reverse Parking Sensors, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><pre><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Financing options are available from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br /><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p></pre>

2017 Ford Explorer

158,620 KM

Details Description Features

$17,790

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT*7 SEAT* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
12381741

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT*7 SEAT* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 12381741
  2. 12381741
  3. 12381741
  4. 12381741
  5. 12381741
  6. 12381741
  7. 12381741
  8. 12381741
  9. 12381741
  10. 12381741
  11. 12381741
  12. 12381741
  13. 12381741
  14. 12381741
  15. 12381741
  16. 12381741
  17. 12381741
  18. 12381741
  19. 12381741
  20. 12381741
  21. 12381741
  22. 12381741
  23. 12381741
  24. 12381741
  25. 12381741
  26. 12381741
  27. 12381741
  28. 12381741
  29. 12381741
  30. 12381741
  31. 12381741
  32. 12381741
  33. 12381741
  34. 12381741
  35. 12381741
  36. 12381741
  37. 12381741
  38. 12381741
  39. 12381741
  40. 12381741
  41. 12381741
  42. 12381741
  43. 12381741
Contact Seller

$17,790

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
158,620KM
VIN 1FM5K8D8XHGD27471

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3085
  • Mileage 158,620 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*FREE ACCIDENT*7 PASSENGERS* Very Clean Ford Explorer XLT 3.5L V6 AWD with Automatic Transmission. Grey on Black/charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Power Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Door Code, Fog Lights, Steering Mounted Controls, Push To Start, Cruise Controls, Power Tail Gate, Premium Audio System, Tow Hitch, Paddle Shifters, Front & Reverse Parking Sensors, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Heated Side Mirrors
Pass through rear seat
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Front Sensors
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Premium Interior Trim Level
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Luggage / Roof Rack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2018 Ford F-150 5.0L V8 FX4-OFFROAD PKG 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Ford F-150 5.0L V8 FX4-OFFROAD PKG 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 131,420 KM $30,595 + tax & lic
Used 2018 RAM 1500 V6 DIESEL SLT-BIG HORN CREW 4WD CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS & STEERING CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 RAM 1500 V6 DIESEL SLT-BIG HORN CREW 4WD CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS & STEERING CRUISE ALLOYS 122,700 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford F-150 5.0L V8 XLT CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2016 Ford F-150 5.0L V8 XLT CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS 143,380 KM $24,890 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,790

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Explorer