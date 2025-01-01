2017 Ford Explorer

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*35 SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR<span>*7 PASSENGER* </span><span>Very Clean Ford Explorer Sport 3.5L V6 AWD with Automatic Transmission. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, AUX, AC/Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Power Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Door Code, Fog Lights, Steering Mounted Controls, Push To Start, Cruise Controls, Power Tail Gate, Premium Audio System, Tow Hitch, Paddle Shifters, Front & Reverse Parking Sensors, Roof Rack, Duel Sunroof, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><pre><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Financing options are available from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br /><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p></pre>

2017 Ford Explorer

144,120 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford Explorer

V6 SPORT 4WD CERTIFIED *FORD MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
12960392

2017 Ford Explorer

V6 SPORT 4WD CERTIFIED *FORD MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 12960392.750168239?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=31038
  2. 12960392
  3. 12960392
  4. 12960392
  5. 12960392
  6. 12960392
  7. 12960392
  8. 12960392
  9. 12960392
  10. 12960392
  11. 12960392
  12. 12960392
  13. 12960392
  14. 12960392
  15. 12960392
  16. 12960392
  17. 12960392
  18. 12960392
  19. 12960392
  20. 12960392
  21. 12960392
  22. 12960392
  23. 12960392
  24. 12960392
  25. 12960392
  26. 12960392
  27. 12960392
  28. 12960392
  29. 12960392
  30. 12960392
  31. 12960392
  32. 12960392
  33. 12960392
  34. 12960392
  35. 12960392
  36. 12960392
  37. 12960392
  38. 12960392
  39. 12960392
  40. 12960392
  41. 12960392
  42. 12960392
  43. 12960392
  44. 12960392
  45. 12960392
  46. 12960392
  47. 12960392
Contact Seller

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
144,120KM
VIN 1FM5K8GT5HGA90310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,120 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*35 SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*7 PASSENGER* Very Clean Ford Explorer Sport 3.5L V6 AWD with Automatic Transmission. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, AUX, AC/Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Power Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Door Code, Fog Lights, Steering Mounted Controls, Push To Start, Cruise Controls, Power Tail Gate, Premium Audio System, Tow Hitch, Paddle Shifters, Front & Reverse Parking Sensors, Roof Rack, Duel Sunroof, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Leather Interior
7 PASSENGER

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

SPORT PACKAGE
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2017 Ford Explorer V6 SPORT 4WD CERTIFIED *FORD MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 Ford Explorer V6 SPORT 4WD CERTIFIED *FORD MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 144,120 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Audi S4 V6 TECH AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Audi S4 V6 TECH AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 145,610 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Subaru Legacy SPORT AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*SUBARU MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 Subaru Legacy SPORT AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*SUBARU MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 172,840 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2017 Ford Explorer