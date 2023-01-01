$20,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
888-286-2765
2017 Ford F-150
4X4 V8
Location
Motor One Canada
305 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
888-286-2765
$20,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10094559
- Stock #: XTR1
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # XTR1
- Mileage 256,708 KM
Vehicle Description
Really nice , XTR V8 4x4 with navigation and power seat.We offer leasing and financing. Buy with confidence! All of our vehicles come fully reconditioned and with a full safety. No extra fees or charges! Hst and licensing only. We welcome your mechanics approval prior to any purchase, as well as offer extended warranties that can be used across Canada. Former daily rental. Motor One Canada proudly serving our customers in Ontario and across Canada. Call for an appointment today! FOR COMMERCIAL PICK UP TRUCKS, CARGO VANS AND CUBE TRUCKS OR ANY OF YOUR VEHICLE NEEDS VISIT US at 305 Plains Road East in Burlington.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.