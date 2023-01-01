Menu
2017 Ford F-150

256,708 KM

Details Description

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
Motor One Canada

888-286-2765

4X4 V8

Location

Motor One Canada

305 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

888-286-2765

256,708KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10094559
  • Stock #: XTR1

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # XTR1
  • Mileage 256,708 KM

Vehicle Description

Really nice , XTR V8 4x4 with navigation and power seat.We offer leasing and financing. Buy with confidence! All of our vehicles come fully reconditioned and with a full safety. No extra fees or charges! Hst and licensing only. We welcome your mechanics approval prior to any purchase, as well as offer extended warranties that can be used across Canada. Former daily rental. Motor One Canada proudly serving our customers in Ontario and across Canada. Call for an appointment today! FOR COMMERCIAL PICK UP TRUCKS, CARGO VANS AND CUBE TRUCKS OR ANY OF YOUR VEHICLE NEEDS VISIT US at 305 Plains Road East in Burlington.

Motor One Canada

Motor One Canada

305 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7

888-286-2765

