*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*ONE OWNER* Very Clean Ford F-150 5.0L V8 XLT with Automatic Transmission. Maroon on Tan Interior. Power Windows, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Heated Front Power Seats,, Fog Light, Bed Liner and Cover, Back Up Camera, Steering Mounted Controls, Side Running Boards, Door Code, Tow Hitch, Side Turning Signals, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.

SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.

Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.

We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.

We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.

Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.

176,850 KM

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

VIN 1FTFW1EF9HFC39177

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 176,850 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*ONE OWNER* Very Clean Ford F-150 5.0L V8 XLT with Automatic Transmission. Maroon on Tan Interior. Power Windows, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Heated Front Power Seats,, Fog Light, Bed Liner and Cover, Back Up Camera, Steering Mounted Controls, Side Running Boards, Door Code, Tow Hitch, Side Turning Signals, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

6 PASSENGER

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255

