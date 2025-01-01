Menu
*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*12 SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Ford F-350 Super Duty 6.7L V8 Diesel with Automatic Transmission. White on Grey Interior. Power Windows, Power Door Lock, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Fog Light, Bed Liner, Steering Mounted Controls, Tow Hitch, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. 
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

2017 Ford F-350

180,350 KM

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford F-350

SD 6.7L V8 DIESEL XLT 4WD *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS

12781799

2017 Ford F-350

SD 6.7L V8 DIESEL XLT 4WD *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
180,350KM
VIN 1FT8X3BTXHEC70732

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 180,350 KM

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*12 SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Ford F-350 Super Duty 6.7L V8 Diesel with Automatic Transmission. White on Grey Interior. Power Windows, Power Door Lock, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Fog Light, Bed Liner, Steering Mounted Controls, Tow Hitch, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2017 Ford F-350