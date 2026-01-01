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<p><span data-sheets-root=1>Just arrived! 2017 Ford F-250 6.7L Powerstroke Diesel: Crew Cab, 6.75 Box, Buckets w/Centre console, 4x4, Power seats, Backup cam, Running boards, Bedliner + plenty more! This truck comes Accident Free and Safety Certified!!</span></p><p><span data-sheets-root=1>•All prices are exclusive of HST •Dealer processing fees are $299 and include title transfer, licensing, and fuel charges•Commercial safeties and HD truck licensing extra•Financing and extended warranty options are also available. Save with Finance! Special Finance Price is the listed price. Cash Price is $1,500.00 more (All special finance prices are firm and applicable to lender fees).•This vehicle is located at our Burlington dealership, please reach out for more details.</span></p>

2017 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW

125,318 KM

Details Description Features

$47,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW

XLT DIESEL 6.75' Box

Watch This Vehicle
14234573

2017 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW

XLT DIESEL 6.75' Box

Location

Gray Automotive Group

3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8

289-293-1913

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
125,318KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FT7W2BT2HEE59397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,318 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived! 2017 Ford F-250 6.7L Powerstroke Diesel: Crew Cab, 6.75' Box, Buckets w/Centre console, 4x4, Power seats, Backup cam, Running boards, Bedliner + plenty more! This truck comes Accident Free and Safety Certified!!

•All prices are exclusive of HST •Dealer processing fees are $299 and include title transfer, licensing, and fuel charges•Commercial safeties and HD truck licensing extra•Financing and extended warranty options are also available. Save with Finance! Special Finance Price is the listed price. Cash Price is $1,500.00 more (All special finance prices are firm and applicable to lender fees).•This vehicle is located at our Burlington dealership, please reach out for more details.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Gray Automotive Group

Gray Automotive Group

3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8
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289-293-1913

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$47,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Gray Automotive Group

289-293-1913

2017 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW