$47,900+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW
XLT DIESEL 6.75' Box
2017 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW
XLT DIESEL 6.75' Box
Location
Gray Automotive Group
3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8
289-293-1913
Certified
$47,900
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 125,318 KM
Vehicle Description
Just arrived! 2017 Ford F-250 6.7L Powerstroke Diesel: Crew Cab, 6.75' Box, Buckets w/Centre console, 4x4, Power seats, Backup cam, Running boards, Bedliner + plenty more! This truck comes Accident Free and Safety Certified!!
•All prices are exclusive of HST •Dealer processing fees are $299 and include title transfer, licensing, and fuel charges•Commercial safeties and HD truck licensing extra•Financing and extended warranty options are also available. Save with Finance! Special Finance Price is the listed price. Cash Price is $1,500.00 more (All special finance prices are firm and applicable to lender fees).•This vehicle is located at our Burlington dealership, please reach out for more details.
Vehicle Features
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289-293-1913