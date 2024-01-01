Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>NO ACCIDENTS!! LOTS OF SERVICE HISTORY! INSULATED CARGO SPACE! BACKUP CAMERA, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, AM/FM RADIO, BLUETOOTH, POWER SEAT, A/C, KEYLESS ENTRY, ROOM FOR 2. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. DUE TO THE AGE OF THE VEHICLE, FINANCING IS NOT AVAILABLE.</p>

2017 Ford Transit

327,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,388

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Transit

350 med roof

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Transit

350 med roof

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

  1. 1704827360
  2. 1704827360
  3. 1704827360
  4. 1704827360
  5. 1704827360
  6. 1704827360
  7. 1704827360
  8. 1704827360
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,388

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
327,000KM
Used
VIN 1FTBW2CM4HKB26976

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 327,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS!! LOTS OF SERVICE HISTORY! INSULATED CARGO SPACE! BACKUP CAMERA, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, AM/FM RADIO, BLUETOOTH, POWER SEAT, A/C, KEYLESS ENTRY, ROOM FOR 2. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. DUE TO THE AGE OF THE VEHICLE, FINANCING IS NOT AVAILABLE.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Good Cars Only

Used 2010 Lincoln MKT AWD for sale in Burlington, ON
2010 Lincoln MKT AWD 199,000 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 GMC Savana 2500 for sale in Burlington, ON
2019 GMC Savana 2500 139,000 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Lexus ES 350 for sale in Burlington, ON
2010 Lexus ES 350 193,000 KM $11,995 + tax & lic

Email Good Cars Only

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

Call Dealer

905-332-XXXX

(click to show)

905-332-8575

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,388

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Transit