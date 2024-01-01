$16,388+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Transit
350 med roof
Location
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 327,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS!! LOTS OF SERVICE HISTORY! INSULATED CARGO SPACE! BACKUP CAMERA, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, AM/FM RADIO, BLUETOOTH, POWER SEAT, A/C, KEYLESS ENTRY, ROOM FOR 2. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. DUE TO THE AGE OF THE VEHICLE, FINANCING IS NOT AVAILABLE.
Vehicle Features
