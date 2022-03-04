2017 Ford Transit

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 8507330

8507330 VIN: 1FTBW2YV2HKA70019

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 5-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Third Passenger Door Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Steel Wheels Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged Conventional Spare Tire

