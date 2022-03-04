Menu
2017 Ford Transit

0 KM

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

2017 Ford Transit

2017 Ford Transit

148 wb diesel

2017 Ford Transit

148 wb diesel

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8507330
  VIN: 1FTBW2YV2HKA70019

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

very nice and well maintained diesel cargo. Bluetooth and back up camera.the Def systems and turbo have been replaced recently. this van is ready to go! 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Steel Wheels
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

