$37,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
Drivrz
888-970-6209
2017 Ford Transit
2017 Ford Transit
148 wb diesel
Location
Drivrz
305 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7
888-970-6209
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8507330
- VIN: 1FTBW2YV2HKA70019
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Steel Wheels
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Drivrz
Drivrz
305 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2C7