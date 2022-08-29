Menu
2017 Ford Transit Connect

130,250 KM

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
XL

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

130,250KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9280165
  • VIN: NM0LS7E74H1297217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 130,250 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS!! A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, SYNC, KEYLESS ENTRY. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. LEASING AND FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

