$32,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
Good Cars Only
905-332-8575
2017 Ford Transit Connect
2017 Ford Transit Connect
XL
Location
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
130,250KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9280165
- VIN: NM0LS7E74H1297217
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 130,250 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS!! A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, SYNC, KEYLESS ENTRY. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. LEASING AND FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Good Cars Only
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8