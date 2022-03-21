Menu
2017 GMC Canyon

84,227 KM

Details Features

$37,998

+ tax & licensing
$37,998

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

905-333-3700

SLT

Location

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3

905-333-3700

$37,998

+ taxes & licensing

84,227KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8710658
  • Stock #: 228574A
  • VIN: 1GTP6DE12H1308489

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 84,227 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

Leggat Chevrolet Burlington

2207 Fairview St, Burlington, ON L7R 3Y3

