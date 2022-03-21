2017 GMC Canyon

$37,998 + taxes & licensing 8 4 , 2 2 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8710658

8710658 Stock #: 228574A

228574A VIN: 1GTP6DE12H1308489

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 84,227 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.