*SAFETY INCLUDED*FREE ACCIDNET*23 DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab 4x4 5.3L V8 with Automatic Transmission. Blue on Grey Interior. Equipped with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Tow Hitch, Back Up Camera, Heated Seats, Direction Compass, Cruise Controls, Power Driver Seat, Side Running Boards, Bed Liner, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Financing options are available start from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.

SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.

Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.

We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.

We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.

Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.

Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

106,130 KM

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

5.3L V8 SLE 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH RUNNING BOARDS CRUISE ALLOYS

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

5.3L V8 SLE 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH RUNNING BOARDS CRUISE ALLOYS

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
106,130KM
VIN 1GTV2MEC8HZ120873

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F2916
  • Mileage 106,130 KM

*SAFETY INCLUDED*FREE ACCIDNET*23 DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab 4x4 5.3L V8 with Automatic Transmission. Blue on Grey Interior. Equipped with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Tow Hitch, Back Up Camera, Heated Seats, Direction Compass, Cruise Controls, Power Driver Seat, Side Running Boards, Bed Liner, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Financing options are available start from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Daytime Running Lights

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

6 PASSENGER

4x4
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2017 GMC Sierra 1500