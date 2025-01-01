Menu
*SAFETY INCLUDED*FREE ACCIDENT*37 GMC SERVICE RECORDS* Very Clean GMC Sierra 1500 ELEVATION-SLE 4x4 5.3L V8 with Automatic Transmission. Black on Black Interior. Equipped with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Keyless, Tow Hitch, Fog Lights, Back Up Camera, Premium Audio System, Direction Compass, Cruise Controls, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Dual Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Wood Interior, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. 
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

179,870 KM

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

5.3L V8 SLE 4WD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS POWER DRIVER SEAT

12562496

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

5.3L V8 SLE 4WD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS POWER DRIVER SEAT

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
179,870KM
VIN 1GTV2MEC2HZ124515

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3205
  • Mileage 179,870 KM

*SAFETY INCLUDED*FREE ACCIDENT*37 GMC SERVICE RECORDS* Very Clean GMC Sierra 1500 ELEVATION-SLE 4x4 5.3L V8 with Automatic Transmission. Black on Black Interior. Equipped with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Keyless, Tow Hitch, Fog Lights, Back Up Camera, Premium Audio System, Direction Compass, Cruise Controls, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Dual Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Wood Interior, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Step Bumper

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering

Bluetooth

Wood Trim Interior

AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Premium Interior Trim Level
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Service Records Included

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2017 GMC Sierra 1500