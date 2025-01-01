Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*ONE OWNER*FREE ACCIDENT*19 GM SERVICE RECORDS* <span>Very Clean GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4x4 5.3L V8 with Automatic Transmission</span><span>. Grey on Black Interior. Equipped with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Keyless, Tow Hitch, Back Up Camera</span><span>, Heated F</span><span>ront</span><span> Power Seats, </span><span>Premium</span><span> Audio System, Direction Compass, Cruise Controls, Duel Power Front Seat, Side Running Boards, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Dual Climate Control, Fog Lights, Wood Interiors, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><br /><div><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></div>

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

180,330 KM

Details Description Features

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

5.3L V8 SLE-Z71 CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
12562502

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

5.3L V8 SLE-Z71 CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 12562502
  2. 12562502
  3. 12562502
  4. 12562502
  5. 12562502
  6. 12562502
  7. 12562502
  8. 12562502
  9. 12562502
  10. 12562502
  11. 12562502
  12. 12562502
  13. 12562502
  14. 12562502
  15. 12562502
  16. 12562502
  17. 12562502
  18. 12562502
  19. 12562502
  20. 12562502
  21. 12562502
  22. 12562502
  23. 12562502
  24. 12562502
  25. 12562502
  26. 12562502
  27. 12562502
  28. 12562502
  29. 12562502
  30. 12562502
  31. 12562502
  32. 12562502
  33. 12562502
  34. 12562502
  35. 12562502
  36. 12562502
  37. 12562502
Contact Seller

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
180,330KM
VIN 3GTU2MEC3HG485540

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3213
  • Mileage 180,330 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ONE OWNER*FREE ACCIDENT*19 GM SERVICE RECORDS* Very Clean GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4x4 5.3L V8 with Automatic Transmission. Grey on Black Interior. Equipped with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Keyless, Tow Hitch, Back Up Camera, Heated Front Power Seats, Premium Audio System, Direction Compass, Cruise Controls, Duel Power Front Seat, Side Running Boards, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Dual Climate Control, Fog Lights, Wood Interiors, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Step Bumper

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Seating

Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Single Owner
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Running Boards / Rails
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander V6 GT S-AWC CERTIFIED *7SEATS*27 MITSUBISHI SERVICE* NAV CAMERA SUNROOF BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2013 Mitsubishi Outlander V6 GT S-AWC CERTIFIED *7SEATS*27 MITSUBISHI SERVICE* NAV CAMERA SUNROOF BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 134,470 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 5.3L V8 SLE-Z71 CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 5.3L V8 SLE-Z71 CREW 4WD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 180,330 KM $26,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Sierra 2500 HD 6.6L V8 DIESEL DURAMAX 4WD CREW *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE RUNNING BOARDS for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 GMC Sierra 2500 HD 6.6L V8 DIESEL DURAMAX 4WD CREW *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE RUNNING BOARDS 208,130 KM $42,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2017 GMC Sierra 1500