2017 Honda Accord

Sport SPORT | 1OWNER | NOACCIDENTS | TINT | CLOTH | FWD

2017 Honda Accord

Sport SPORT | 1OWNER | NOACCIDENTS | TINT | CLOTH | FWD

Acura On Brant

629 Brant St, Burlington, ON L7R 2H1

905-333-4144

$21,989

+ taxes & licensing

  • 43,635KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4396728
  • Stock #: 4174A
  • VIN: 1HGCR2E55HA807396
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

THIS FWD HONDA ACCORD SPORT Is A One Owner Vehicle Out Of Brampton, ON. This Vehicle Has A Clean Carproof Report, Meaning No Accidents Or Claims. Fresh Oil Change Done and Dealer Serviced & Maintained Since New - Full Service Report Available Upon Request. This Vehicle Is Equipped With Tinted Windows Cruise Control, Blind-Spot Detection Camera, Key-less Entry, Push To Start, Cloth Interior, Heated/Power Seats, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lights, Rear-view Camera, Dual Climate AC, AM/FM/XM/CD/AUX/USB. This Vehicle Has A 6 Speed Manual Transmission & A 2.4L 189 Horsepower 4 Cyl. Engine (Certified & E-Tested In Road Ready Condition, Everything In Working Order). Fantastic Overall Condition Inside & Out!! Very Well Kept Since New. Non-Smoker Vehicle. Balance Of Factory Warranty Remaining.




Acura on Brant - A proud member of the Leggat Auto Group. Servicing Burlington, Halton, Hamilton, Grimsby, Waterdown, Toronto, Mississauga, Oakville, Stoney Creek, London, St.Catharines, Niagara Falls, & Surrounding Areas. Minutes from the QEW and 403. Carproof Verified. Good or Bad Credit, No Problem! All Credit Welcome OAC. Full Service Department with FREE Loaner Cars & Body Shop. Call and Book your Appointment Today!
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • 6 Speed Manual

