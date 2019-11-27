2017 Honda Accord



THIS FWD HONDA ACCORD SPORT Is A One Owner Vehicle Out Of Brampton, ON. This Vehicle Has A Clean Carproof Report, Meaning No Accidents Or Claims. Fresh Oil Change Done and Dealer Serviced & Maintained Since New - Full Service Report Available Upon Request. This Vehicle Is Equipped With Tinted Windows Cruise Control, Blind-Spot Detection Camera, Key-less Entry, Push To Start, Cloth Interior, Heated/Power Seats, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lights, Rear-view Camera, Dual Climate AC, AM/FM/XM/CD/AUX/USB. This Vehicle Has A 6 Speed Manual Transmission & A 2.4L 189 Horsepower 4 Cyl. Engine (Certified & E-Tested In Road Ready Condition, Everything In Working Order). Fantastic Overall Condition Inside & Out!! Very Well Kept Since New. Non-Smoker Vehicle. Balance Of Factory Warranty Remaining.









Safety Traction Control

ABS Brakes

4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

CD Player Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

6 Speed Manual

