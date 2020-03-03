Menu
2017 Honda Accord

SPORT PKG|BACK-UP CAMERA|SUNROOF|AUTOMATIC

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

647-979-7243

$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 71,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4778958
  • VIN: 1HGCR2F5XHA807229
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Visit Our Webside @ Eliteluxurymotors.ca ** 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE ** WHITE OVER BLACK INTERIOR ALL ORIGINAL KM - HAS 71,000 KMS - LIKE NEW _______________________________________________ HIGH VALUE OPTIONS BACK-UP CAMERA POWER MOONROOF BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER FINANCING - Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) we also have financing options available starting @4.99% O.A.C All credits are approved, bad, Good, New!!! _______________________________________________ PRICE - We know the price is important to you which is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST & Licensing. Free CarFax Canada with every vehicle! _______________________________________________ CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - We take your safety very seriously! Each vehicle is PRE-SALE INSPECTED by licensed mechanics (50 point inspection) Certification package can be purchased for only FIVE HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not certified _______________________________________________ WARRANTY - Here at Elite Luxury Motors, we offer extended warranties any make, model, year, or mileage. from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranging from powertrain (engine, transmission, differential) to Comprehensive warranties that include many other components. We have chosen to partner with Lubrico warranty, the longest serving warranty provider in Canada. All warranties are fully insured and every warranty over two years in length comes with the If you dont use it, you wont lose it guaranty .We have also chosen to help our customers protect their financed purchases by making Assureway Gap coverage available at a great price. At Elite Luxury, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs. _______________________________________________ TRADE - Got a vehicle to trade? We take any year and model! Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! _______________________________________________ OUR BUSINESS HOURS - OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK FROM 10:00AM to 7:00PM & SUNDAYS 12:00PM to 4:00PM. DON'T MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY, IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR QUALITY, CONTACT INTERNET SALES AT TOLL-FREE (1-877-782-4308) OR (647)979-7243 _______________________________________________ NEW VEHICLES DAILY COME VISIT US AT 547 PLAINS ROAD EAST IN BURLINGTON ONTARIO AND TAKE ADVANTAGE TOP QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES. WE ARE ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER BUY WITH CONFIDENCE ** _______________________________________________ If you have questions about us or any of our vehicles or if you would like to schedule a test drive, feel free to stop by, give us a call, or contact us online. We look forward to seeing you soon WE ARE LOCATED AT 547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4 SALES: (647)979-7243 OR (647)549-1899

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

