$15,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Civic
EX-T COUPE 6M CERTIFIED *HONDA MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH SUNROOF HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
142,690KM
VIN 2HGFC3A39HH451058
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 142,690 KM
Vehicle Description
*19 DETAILED HONDA SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Honda Civic Coupe 1.5L Turbo 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission Has Heated Seats, Bluetooth and Cruise Control. White on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, keyless, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Steering Mounted Controls, Back Up Camera, Sunroof, Push to Start, Fog Lights, And All The Power Options !!!!!
Financing options are available from 7.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Traction Control
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Windows
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Seating
5 Passenger
Convenience
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
