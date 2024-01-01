Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*19 DETAILED HONDA SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED<span>*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Honda Civic Coupe 1.5L Turbo 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission Has Heated Seats, Bluetooth and Cruise Control. White on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, keyless, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Steering Mounted Controls, Back Up Camera, Sunroof, Push to Start, Fog Lights, And All The Power Options !!!!! </span></div><br /><div><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available from 7.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span><br></div>

2017 Honda Civic

142,690 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Honda Civic

EX-T COUPE 6M CERTIFIED *HONDA MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH SUNROOF HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Civic

EX-T COUPE 6M CERTIFIED *HONDA MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH SUNROOF HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

Contact Seller

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
142,690KM
VIN 2HGFC3A39HH451058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 142,690 KM

Vehicle Description

*19 DETAILED HONDA SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Honda Civic Coupe 1.5L Turbo 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission Has Heated Seats, Bluetooth and Cruise Control. White on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, keyless, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Steering Mounted Controls, Back Up Camera, Sunroof, Push to Start, Fog Lights, And All The Power Options !!!!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 7.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------

Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------

We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------

Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Windows

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2015 Audi Q5 TECH AWD CERTIFIED NAVI CAMERA LEATHER HEATED 4 SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2015 Audi Q5 TECH AWD CERTIFIED NAVI CAMERA LEATHER HEATED 4 SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 185,500 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape SE 4WD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 Ford Escape SE 4WD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 171,010 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Subaru Impreza 2.0i TOURING CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2020 Subaru Impreza 2.0i TOURING CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 77,550 KM $21,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Civic