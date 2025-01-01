Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>4D WAGON..NO ACCIDENTS..SERVICE RECORDS<span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;>..BLUETOOTH..REAR VIEW CAMERA..POWER PKG...ABS.</span><span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;>.TRACTION CONTROL..CRUISE CONTROL..CERTIFIED !</span></p><p><span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;>FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !..</span></p><p>SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED...FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !</p><p>HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA</p><p>We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.</p><p>Office : 9-0-5-3-1-5 1-8-8-5</p><p>WEB:www.importconnection.ca</p>

2017 Honda Fit

167,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,800

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Honda Fit

SE.NO ACCIDENTS..SERVICE RECORDS..CERTIFIED !

Watch This Vehicle
13168580

2017 Honda Fit

SE.NO ACCIDENTS..SERVICE RECORDS..CERTIFIED !

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

  1. 1762898624528
  2. 1762898625022
  3. 1762898625432
  4. 1762898625844
  5. 1762898626369
  6. 1762898626783
  7. 1762898627171
  8. 1762898627656
  9. 1762898628060
  10. 1762898628503
  11. 1762898628934
  12. 1762898629340
  13. 1762898629820
  14. 1762898630250
  15. 1762898630650
  16. 1762898631148
  17. 1762898631603
  18. 1762898632025
  19. 1762898632452
  20. 1762898632869
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
167,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3HGGK5H62HM100996

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 167,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4D WAGON..NO ACCIDENTS..SERVICE RECORDS..BLUETOOTH..REAR VIEW CAMERA..POWER PKG...ABS..TRACTION CONTROL..CRUISE CONTROL..CERTIFIED !

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !..

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED...FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !

HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

Office : 9-0-5-3-1-5 1-8-8-5

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Import Connection

Used 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser 4WD..AUTO..MINT CONDITION..NO RUST..CERTIFIED !! for sale in Burlington, ON
2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser 4WD..AUTO..MINT CONDITION..NO RUST..CERTIFIED !! 174,000 KM $27,800 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Mazda CX-5 AWD 4DR,AUTO GX,VERY CLEAN,SERVICE RECORDS..CERT! for sale in Burlington, ON
2013 Mazda CX-5 AWD 4DR,AUTO GX,VERY CLEAN,SERVICE RECORDS..CERT! 162,000 KM $11,600 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA6 4D GT..LEATHER..NAV..REAR CAMERA..CERTIFIED! for sale in Burlington, ON
2014 Mazda MAZDA6 4D GT..LEATHER..NAV..REAR CAMERA..CERTIFIED! 130,000 KM $13,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Import Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-315-XXXX

(click to show)

905-315-1885

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,800

+ taxes & licensing>

Import Connection

905-315-1885

2017 Honda Fit