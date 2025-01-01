$24,000+ taxes & licensing
2017 Honda Odyssey
EX
Location
Montague Motors
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
888-996-6510
$24,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 115,850 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable family minivan with excellent service history? This 2017 Honda Odyssey EX is in great condition and ready for its next home!
Only 115,000 km low mileage for the year
18 documented service records meticulously maintained
Spacious 8-passenger seating with versatile Magic Slide second-row seats
3.5L V6 engine smooth, powerful, and fuel efficient Power sliding doors for easy access
Rearview camera & Honda LaneWatch for added safety
Tri-zone automatic climate control keep everyone comfortable
Bluetooth, USB, and premium audio system Alloy wheels, fog lights, and stylish design
This Odyssey offers Hondas legendary reliability, tons of space for the whole family, and a proven track record of regular maintenance. Perfect for road trips, carpools, or weekend getaways!
Credit Cards Accepted
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Montague Motors
