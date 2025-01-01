Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable family minivan with excellent service history? This <strong>2017 Honda Odyssey EX</strong> is in great condition and ready for its next home!</p><p> Only 115,000 km low mileage for the year</p><p> 18 documented service records meticulously maintained</p><p> Spacious 8-passenger seating with versatile Magic Slide second-row seats</p><p> 3.5L V6 engine smooth, powerful, and fuel efficient Power sliding doors for easy access</p><p> Rearview camera & Honda LaneWatch for added safety</p><p> Tri-zone automatic climate control keep everyone comfortable</p><p> Bluetooth, USB, and premium audio system Alloy wheels, fog lights, and stylish design</p><p>This Odyssey offers <strong>Hondas legendary reliability</strong>, tons of space for the whole family, and a proven track record of regular maintenance. Perfect for road trips, carpools, or weekend getaways!</p><p>Credit Cards Accepted</p><p>Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 888-996-6510. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $799. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***</p>

2017 Honda Odyssey

115,850 KM

$24,000

+ taxes & licensing
Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

888-996-6510

Used
115,850KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FNRL5H44HB500646

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 115,850 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

