Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Honda Pilot

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Pilot

EX-L

Location

Halton Honda

4100 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7L 0C1

905-632-5371

  1. 4466469
  2. 4466469
  3. 4466469
  4. 4466469
  5. 4466469
  6. 4466469
  7. 4466469
  8. 4466469
  9. 4466469
  10. 4466469
  11. 4466469
  12. 4466469
  13. 4466469
  14. 4466469
  15. 4466469
  16. 4466469
  17. 4466469
  18. 4466469
  19. 4466469
  20. 4466469
  21. 4466469
  22. 4466469
  23. 4466469
  24. 4466469
  25. 4466469
  26. 4466469
  27. 4466469
  28. 4466469
  29. 4466469
  30. 4466469
  31. 4466469
  32. 4466469
  33. 4466469
  34. 4466469
  35. 4466469
  36. 4466469
  37. 4466469
  38. 4466469
Contact Seller

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 70,481KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4466469
  • Stock #: L23738
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H76HB501932
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
8
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Halton Honda

2016 Jeep Grand Cher...
 111,218 KM
$26,900 + tax & lic
2018 Honda CR-V TOUR...
 19,308 KM
$34,900 + tax & lic
2016 Honda CR-V EX|N...
 45,577 KM
$22,300 + tax & lic
Halton Honda

Halton Honda

4100 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7L 0C1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-632-XXXX

(click to show)

905-632-5371

Send A Message