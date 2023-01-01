$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Leggat Kia
905-632-6444
2017 Hyundai Accent
2017 Hyundai Accent
L
Location
Leggat Kia
814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6
905-632-6444
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
53,391KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10136412
- Stock #: 3017
- VIN: KMHCT5AE1HU352998
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 3017
- Mileage 53,391 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
n/a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Leggat Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Leggat Kia
814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6