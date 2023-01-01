Menu
2017 Hyundai Accent

53,391 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Kia

905-632-6444

L

Location

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

905-632-6444

53,391KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10136412
  • Stock #: 3017
  • VIN: KMHCT5AE1HU352998

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Leggat Kia

Leggat Kia

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

