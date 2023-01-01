Menu
2017 Hyundai Accent

168,965 KM

$14,988

+ tax & licensing
$14,988

+ taxes & licensing

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

2017 Hyundai Accent

2017 Hyundai Accent

GLS 5-Door

2017 Hyundai Accent

GLS 5-Door

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

905-330-7365

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$14,988

+ taxes & licensing

168,965KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9830168
  Stock #: 17HA8012
  VIN: KMHCT5AE1HU318012

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17HA8012
  • Mileage 168,965 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Hyundai Accent is the perfect compact car for those looking for a stylish, reliable, and affordable vehicle. The Accent offers a sleek and modern design that stands out on the road, with smooth lines and a bold grille. Despite its compact size, the Accent boasts a surprisingly spacious interior, with plenty of legroom for both the driver and passengers. The car is fuel-efficient, achieving up to 36 mpg on the highway, making it an ideal choice for those who want to save on gas. The Accent also comes equipped with advanced safety features such as anti-lock brakes, electronic stability control, and a tire pressure monitoring system, ensuring your safety on the road. The car offers a comfortable ride with impressive handling, making it a pleasure to drive. The 6-speaker audio system comes standard, with satellite radio and MP3 compatibility, and the car offers available Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and music streaming.
WHICH AUTOMATICALLY PUTS THE BEST PRICE UPFRONT TO AVOID THE TROUBLE OF NEGOTIATING AND HAGGLING.NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASESIncluded FREE1) FULL DETAILING2) FRESH OIL CHANGE3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION


WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY.OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.


Address: MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9Phone # (905) 330 7365EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Clear Carproof or Carfax

Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

