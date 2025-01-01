$15,480+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra
SE CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$15,480
+ taxes & licensing
Used
67,780KM
VIN 5NPD74LF9HH133908
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour CHRACOAL
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A3416
- Mileage 67,780 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED* Nice and Clean Hyundai Elantra 1.8L 4CYL with Automatic Transmission. White on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, AUX, AC, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Heated Front Seats, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
-------------------------------------------------
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Automatic lights
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
Remote Buying Options
Email Auto Moto of Ontario
Auto Moto of Ontario
905-281-2255
2017 Hyundai Elantra