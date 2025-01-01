2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*2nd SET WINTER TIRES* <span>Very Clean Hyundai Santa Fe Sport LIMITED</span><span> 2.0T AWD</span><span> with Automatic Transmission. Grey on Black Leather</span><span> </span><span>Interior. Vehicle Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Panoramic Roof, </span><span>Cruise</span><span> Control System, Fog Lights, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Roof Rack, </span><span>Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, Power Driver Seat, Blind Spot Indicator, Side Turning Signals, Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Infinity Audi System, Power Tail Gate, Memory Driver Seat, Privacy Rear Glass, Side Turning Signals, Reverse Parking Sensors, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><br /><div><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></div>

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

159,540 KM

Details Description Features

$15,550

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

2.0L SPORT-LIMITED PKG AWD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* NAV CAMERA HEAT/COOL LEATHER PANO ROOF BLUETOOTH BLIND SPOT

Watch This Vehicle
12414153

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

2.0L SPORT-LIMITED PKG AWD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* NAV CAMERA HEAT/COOL LEATHER PANO ROOF BLUETOOTH BLIND SPOT

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 12414153
  2. 12414153
  3. 12414153
  4. 12414153
  5. 12414153
  6. 12414153
  7. 12414153
  8. 12414153
  9. 12414153
  10. 12414153
  11. 12414153
  12. 12414153
  13. 12414153
  14. 12414153
  15. 12414153
  16. 12414153
  17. 12414153
  18. 12414153
  19. 12414153
  20. 12414153
  21. 12414153
  22. 12414153
  23. 12414153
  24. 12414153
  25. 12414153
  26. 12414153
  27. 12414153
  28. 12414153
  29. 12414153
  30. 12414153
  31. 12414153
  32. 12414153
  33. 12414153
  34. 12414153
  35. 12414153
  36. 12414153
  37. 12414153
  38. 12414153
  39. 12414153
  40. 12414153
  41. 12414153
  42. 12414153
  43. 12414153
  44. 12414153
  45. 12414153
  46. 12414153
  47. 12414153
  48. 12414153
  49. 12414153
  50. 12414153
  51. 12414153
Contact Seller

$15,550

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
159,540KM
VIN 5XYZUDLA7HG450158

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3123
  • Mileage 159,540 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*2nd SET WINTER TIRES* Very Clean Hyundai Santa Fe Sport LIMITED 2.0T AWD with Automatic Transmission. Grey on Black Leather Interior. Vehicle Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Panoramic Roof, Cruise Control System, Fog Lights, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Roof Rack, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, Power Driver Seat, Blind Spot Indicator, Side Turning Signals, Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Infinity Audi System, Power Tail Gate, Memory Driver Seat, Privacy Rear Glass, Side Turning Signals, Reverse Parking Sensors, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Extra Set of Tires
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Door Code Entry
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Luggage / Roof Rack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2012 Toyota Sienna V6 LE CERTIFIED *8 SEAT*TOYOTA MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH ALLOYS ENGINE R. START for sale in Burlington, ON
2012 Toyota Sienna V6 LE CERTIFIED *8 SEAT*TOYOTA MAINTAIN* CAMERA BLUETOOTH ALLOYS ENGINE R. START 79,690 KM $19,595 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Edge SEL AWD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA HEATED LEATHER BLUETOOTH ALLOYS PARKING SENSORS for sale in Burlington, ON
2022 Ford Edge SEL AWD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA HEATED LEATHER BLUETOOTH ALLOYS PARKING SENSORS 163,850 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota Prius Prime PREMIUM PLUG-IN CERTIFIED *2nd WINTER* NAV CAMERA HEATED SEAT/STEERING LANE DEPARTURE for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Toyota Prius Prime PREMIUM PLUG-IN CERTIFIED *2nd WINTER* NAV CAMERA HEATED SEAT/STEERING LANE DEPARTURE 193,280 KM $19,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,550

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe