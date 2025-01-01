$15,550+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
2.0L SPORT-LIMITED PKG AWD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* NAV CAMERA HEAT/COOL LEATHER PANO ROOF BLUETOOTH BLIND SPOT
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
2.0L SPORT-LIMITED PKG AWD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* NAV CAMERA HEAT/COOL LEATHER PANO ROOF BLUETOOTH BLIND SPOT
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$15,550
+ taxes & licensing
Used
159,540KM
VIN 5XYZUDLA7HG450158
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A3123
- Mileage 159,540 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*2nd SET WINTER TIRES* Very Clean Hyundai Santa Fe Sport LIMITED 2.0T AWD with Automatic Transmission. Grey on Black Leather Interior. Vehicle Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Panoramic Roof, Cruise Control System, Fog Lights, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Roof Rack, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, Power Driver Seat, Blind Spot Indicator, Side Turning Signals, Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Infinity Audi System, Power Tail Gate, Memory Driver Seat, Privacy Rear Glass, Side Turning Signals, Reverse Parking Sensors, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Financing options are available start from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Extra Set of Tires
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Door Code Entry
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Luggage / Roof Rack
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe