*SAFETY INCLUDED*BRAND NEW ENGINE UNDER WARRANTY INSTALLED*37 HYUNDAI SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*FREE ACCIDENT* Very Clean Hyundai Santa Fe Sport with Luxury Package 2.4L 4Cyl AWD with Automatic Transmission. White on Black Leather Interior. Vehicle Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Panoramic Roof, Cruise Control System, Fog Lights, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Roof Rack, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, Duel Power Front Seats, Blind Spot Indicator, Side Turning Signals, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Audi System, Power Tail Gate, Memory Driver Seat, Privacy Rear Glass, Reverse Parking Sensors, Wood Interior, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. 
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

170,520 KM

$15,550

+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

2.4L SPORT-LUXURY PKG AWD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT*NEW ENGINE* NAV CAMERA 4 SEATS HEATED LEATHER PANO ROOF BLUETOOTH BLIND SPOT

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

2.4L SPORT-LUXURY PKG AWD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT*NEW ENGINE* NAV CAMERA 4 SEATS HEATED LEATHER PANO ROOF BLUETOOTH BLIND SPOT

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$15,550

+ taxes & licensing

Used
170,520KM
VIN 5XYZUDLB2HG454191

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A3172
  • Mileage 170,520 KM

*SAFETY INCLUDED*BRAND NEW ENGINE UNDER WARRANTY INSTALLED*37 HYUNDAI SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*FREE ACCIDENT* Very Clean Hyundai Santa Fe Sport with Luxury Package 2.4L 4Cyl AWD with Automatic Transmission. White on Black Leather Interior. Vehicle Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Panoramic Roof, Cruise Control System, Fog Lights, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Roof Rack, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, Duel Power Front Seats, Blind Spot Indicator, Side Turning Signals, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Audi System, Power Tail Gate, Memory Driver Seat, Privacy Rear Glass, Reverse Parking Sensors, Wood Interior, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.96% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
Luxury Package
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Compass Direction
Door Code Entry
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Service Records Included
Luggage / Roof Rack

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
$15,550

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe