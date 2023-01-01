2017 Hyundai Tucson ...

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 8 , 5 0 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10234694

10234694 Stock #: 17HT8841

17HT8841 VIN: KM8J3CA23HU458841

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 17HT8841

Mileage 158,503 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Dual front airbags Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Exterior Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Seating 5 Passenger Additional Features TOUCHSCREEN Apple Car Play Lane Departure Alert Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning Air Conditioning A/C Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Side Turning Signals High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.