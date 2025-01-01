$16,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Cherokee
3.2L V6 NORTH 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS
2017 Jeep Cherokee
3.2L V6 NORTH 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
136,690KM
VIN 1C4PJMCS3HD225193
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 136,690 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*SERVICE RECORDS* Very Clean Jeep Cherokee V6 3.2L With Automatic Transmission. White on Black Interior, Power Windows, Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Fog Light, Back Up Camera, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Tow Hitch, Touch Screen, Paddle Shifters, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
-------------------------------------------------
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Convenience
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario
905-281-2255
2017 Jeep Cherokee