$10,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Compass
4WD TRAILHAWK -
2017 Jeep Compass
4WD TRAILHAWK -
Location
Elite Luxury Motors Inc
547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4
905-639-8187
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
188,000KM
VIN 3C4NJDDB2HT660030
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 188,000 KM
Vehicle Description
See Dealer Website for Details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Elite Luxury Motors Inc
547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4
2017 Jeep Compass