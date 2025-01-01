Menu
Account
Sign In
See Dealer Website for Details.

2017 Jeep Compass

188,000 KM

Details Description

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Jeep Compass

4WD TRAILHAWK -

Watch This Vehicle
12259645

2017 Jeep Compass

4WD TRAILHAWK -

Location

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-8187

Contact Seller

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
188,000KM
VIN 3C4NJDDB2HT660030

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 188,000 KM

Vehicle Description

See Dealer Website for Details.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Used 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T5 AWD - Navigation System - Panorama Roof !!! for sale in Burlington, ON
2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T5 AWD - Navigation System - Panorama Roof !!! 124,000 KM $26,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Escape SE HYBRID - AWD - GAS / ELECTRIC HYBRID !!! for sale in Burlington, ON
2022 Ford Escape SE HYBRID - AWD - GAS / ELECTRIC HYBRID !!! 199,450 KM $15,888 + tax & lic
Used 2017 BMW 5 Series 530i XDRIVE AWD - M-SPORT PKG - NAVI - LEATHER !! for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 BMW 5 Series 530i XDRIVE AWD - M-SPORT PKG - NAVI - LEATHER !! 110,250 KM $24,888 + tax & lic

Email Elite Luxury Motors Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-639-XXXX

(click to show)

905-639-8187

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

905-639-8187

Contact Seller
2017 Jeep Compass