*SAFETY INCLUDED*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean Jeep Grand Cherokee SUMMIT HEMI V8 5.7L With Automatic Transmission. Black on Brown Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Heated Leather Front and Rear Seats, Push To Start, Fog Light, Heated Steering Wheel, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, Cruise Control, Duel Power Front Seats, Memory Driver Seats, Power Tail Gate, Bluetooth, Tow Hitch, Big Size Touch Screen, Reverse Parking Sensors, Paddle Shifters, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Push to Start, Premium Wood Interior, Heated Steering Wheel, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.99% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. 
-------------------------------------------------

Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------

We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------

Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

166,960 KM

$25,495

+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

5.7L SUMMIT HEMI 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

12081904

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

5.7L SUMMIT HEMI 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$25,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
166,960KM
VIN 1C4RJFJT1HC961250

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F2956
  • Mileage 166,960 KM

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
Push Button Start

CD Player
Bluetooth

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Dual Climate Control

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
Roof Airbags

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
$25,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee