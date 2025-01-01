$22,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Wrangler
RUBICON 4WD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
2017 Jeep Wrangler
RUBICON 4WD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
73,880KM
VIN 1C4BJWCG7HL508364
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 73,880 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED*SERVICE RECORDS*LOW KMS*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Jeep Wrangler Unlimited *RUBICON EDITION* 4WD 3.6L V6 with Automatic Transmission has, Cruise Control, Alloys, and AUX. White on Black Interior. with, CD/AUX, Alloys, Back Up Camera, Heated Seats, Navigation System, Direction Compass, Side Turning Signals, Bluetooth, Tow Hitch, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
4x4
Automatic lights
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-281-2255
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario
905-281-2255
2017 Jeep Wrangler