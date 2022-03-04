$16,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Leggat Kia
905-632-6444
2017 Kia Forte
2017 Kia Forte
2.0L LX+ LX+
Location
Leggat Kia
814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6
905-632-6444
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
63,058KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8611382
- Stock #: 316-22A
- VIN: KNAFK5A83H5682731
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 63,058 KM
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive
n/a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Leggat Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Leggat Kia
814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6