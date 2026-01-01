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<html> <p><b>Kia Sedona LX</b></p> <p><b>Clean title, ready to go!</b></p> <p><b>Very reliable vehicle in good condition.</b></p> <p><b>* Heated seats</b></p> <p><b>* Very smooth drive</b></p> <p><b>* A/C blows ice cold</b></p> <p><b>* Low km</b></p> <p><b>* Power windows</b></p> <p><b>* Power locks</b></p> <p><b>* Automatic transmission</b></p> <p><b>* 1 owner</b></p> <p><b>* 8 seater</b></p> <p><b>* Sunroof</b></p> <p><b>Only $13,999</b></p> <p><b>* $299 safety certification</b></p> <p><b>* HST & licensing</b></p> <p><b>To book an appointment or for more details, please contact:</b></p> <p><b>Ahmad</b></p> <p><b>647-627-8748</b></p> <p><b>1 World Motors Inc.</b></p> <p><b>1227 Plains Rd E #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2</b></p> </html>

2017 Kia Sedona

115,787 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Kia Sedona

LX

Watch This Vehicle
14061405

2017 Kia Sedona

LX

Location

1 World Motors Inc

1227 plains road east #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

647-627-8748

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
115,787KM
Good Condition
VIN KNDMB5C19H6310962

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Creamy
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 115,787 KM

Vehicle Description


Kia Sedona LX


Clean title, ready to go!


Very reliable vehicle in good condition.


* Heated seats


* Very smooth drive


* A/C blows ice cold


* Low km


* Power windows


* Power locks


* Automatic transmission


* 1 owner


* 8 seater


* Sunroof


Only $13,999


* $299 safety certification


* HST & licensing


To book an appointment or for more details, please contact:


Ahmad


647-627-8748


1 World Motors Inc.


1227 Plains Rd E #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1 World Motors Inc

1 World Motors Inc

1227 plains road east #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
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$13,999

+ taxes & licensing>

1 World Motors Inc

647-627-8748

2017 Kia Sedona