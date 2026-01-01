$13,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 Kia Sedona
LX
2017 Kia Sedona
LX
Location
1 World Motors Inc
1227 plains road east #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
647-627-8748
Certified
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Creamy
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 115,787 KM
Vehicle Description
Kia Sedona LX
Clean title, ready to go!
Very reliable vehicle in good condition.
* Heated seats
* Very smooth drive
* A/C blows ice cold
* Low km
* Power windows
* Power locks
* Automatic transmission
* 1 owner
* 8 seater
* Sunroof
Only $13,999
* $299 safety certification
* HST & licensing
To book an appointment or for more details, please contact:
Ahmad
647-627-8748
1 World Motors Inc.
1227 Plains Rd E #105, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 1 World Motors Inc
Email 1 World Motors Inc
1 World Motors Inc
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-627-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
647-627-8748