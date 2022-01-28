Menu
2017 Kia Sorento

194,600 KM

Details Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Leggat Kia

905-632-6444

2.0L EX EX Turbo

Location

814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6

194,600KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8173792
  • Stock #: 145-22A
  • VIN: 5XYPHDA18HG283520

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 194,600 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

