*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean AWD 3.5L V6 Lexus IS 350 F SPORT with Automatic Transmission has Heated/Cooled Seat, Sunroof, Push to Start, Navigation System, Back up Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control and Alloys. Grey on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, Heated steering wheel and heated/ventilated seats, CD/AUX, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Alloys, Direction Compass, Side Turning Signals, Dual Power Seats, Blind spot indicators, Sunroof, Front & Back Parking Sensors, Dual Front Power Seat, Memory Driver Seat, Shifter Paddles, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.

SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. 

Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.

We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.

We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.

Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.

2017 Lexus IS

127,440 KM

$29,800

+ tax & licensing
2017 Lexus IS

350 F-SPORT LUXURY AWD CERTIFIED NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEAT/COOL SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

12563099

2017 Lexus IS

350 F-SPORT LUXURY AWD CERTIFIED NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEAT/COOL SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

$29,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
127,440KM
VIN JTHCE1D23H5013953

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F3228
  • Mileage 127,440 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean AWD 3.5L V6 Lexus IS 350 F SPORT with Automatic Transmission has Heated/Cooled Seat, Sunroof, Push to Start, Navigation System, Back up Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control and Alloys. Grey on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, Heated steering wheel and heated/ventilated seats, CD/AUX, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Alloys, Direction Compass, Side Turning Signals, Dual Power Seats, Blind spot indicators, Sunroof, Front & Back Parking Sensors, Dual Front Power Seat, Memory Driver Seat, Shifter Paddles, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Curb Side Mirrors
AWD
Automatic lights
Luxury Package
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Door Code Entry
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Call Dealer

905-281-2255

$29,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2017 Lexus IS