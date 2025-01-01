2017 Lexus IS

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED* <span>Very Clean AWD 3.5L V6 Lexus IS 300 Premium with Automatic Transmission. Pearl White</span><span> on Beige Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated/Ventilated Leather Front Seats, AUX, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Alloys, Direction Compass, Side Turning Signals, Dual Power Seats, Blind Spot Indicators, Sunroof, Dual Power Front Seat, Memory Driver Seat, Shifter Paddles, Back Up Camera, Push to Start, Lane Departure Alert, Heated Steering Wheel, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><br /><div><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></div>

2017 Lexus IS

48,360 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Lexus IS

300 PREMIUM AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEAT/COOL SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
12974107

2017 Lexus IS

300 PREMIUM AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEAT/COOL SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 12974107
  2. 12974107
  3. 12974107
  4. 12974107
  5. 12974107
  6. 12974107
  7. 12974107
  8. 12974107
  9. 12974107
  10. 12974107
  11. 12974107
  12. 12974107
  13. 12974107
  14. 12974107
  15. 12974107
  16. 12974107
  17. 12974107
  18. 12974107
  19. 12974107
  20. 12974107
  21. 12974107
  22. 12974107
  23. 12974107
  24. 12974107
  25. 12974107
  26. 12974107
  27. 12974107
  28. 12974107
  29. 12974107
  30. 12974107
  31. 12974107
  32. 12974107
  33. 12974107
  34. 12974107
  35. 12974107
  36. 12974107
  37. 12974107
  38. 12974107
  39. 12974107
  40. 12974107
  41. 12974107
  42. 12974107
  43. 12974107
  44. 12974107
Contact Seller

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
48,360KM
VIN JTHCM1D20H5022368

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F3527
  • Mileage 48,360 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED* Very Clean AWD 3.5L V6 Lexus IS 300 Premium with Automatic Transmission. Pearl White on Beige Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated/Ventilated Leather Front Seats, AUX, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Alloys, Direction Compass, Side Turning Signals, Dual Power Seats, Blind Spot Indicators, Sunroof, Dual Power Front Seat, Memory Driver Seat, Shifter Paddles, Back Up Camera, Push to Start, Lane Departure Alert, Heated Steering Wheel, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Door Code Entry
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2019 Chrysler Pacifica LIMITED CERTIFIED *CHRYSLER MAINTAIN*7 SEATS* NAVI 360 CAMERA PANO ROOF HEAT/COOL LEATHER P,SENSORS CHROME for sale in Burlington, ON
2019 Chrysler Pacifica LIMITED CERTIFIED *CHRYSLER MAINTAIN*7 SEATS* NAVI 360 CAMERA PANO ROOF HEAT/COOL LEATHER P,SENSORS CHROME 185,880 KM $20,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Lexus IS 300 PREMIUM AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEAT/COOL SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 Lexus IS 300 PREMIUM AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEAT/COOL SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 48,360 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Land Rover Evoque HSE DYNAMIC 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*ROVER MAINTAIN* HEADS UP NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEAT/COOL PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 Land Rover Evoque HSE DYNAMIC 4WD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*ROVER MAINTAIN* HEADS UP NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEAT/COOL PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 102,420 KM $25,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2017 Lexus IS