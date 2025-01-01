$28,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2017 Lexus IS
300 PREMIUM AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEAT/COOL SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
2017 Lexus IS
300 PREMIUM AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEAT/COOL SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
905-281-2255
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
48,360KM
VIN JTHCM1D20H5022368
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F3527
- Mileage 48,360 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY INCLUDED* Very Clean AWD 3.5L V6 Lexus IS 300 Premium with Automatic Transmission. Pearl White on Beige Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated/Ventilated Leather Front Seats, AUX, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Alloys, Direction Compass, Side Turning Signals, Dual Power Seats, Blind Spot Indicators, Sunroof, Dual Power Front Seat, Memory Driver Seat, Shifter Paddles, Back Up Camera, Push to Start, Lane Departure Alert, Heated Steering Wheel, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available start from 6.29% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Door Code Entry
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario
2017 Lexus IS 300 PREMIUM AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEAT/COOL SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 48,360 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Auto Moto of Ontario
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario
3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-281-XXXX(click to show)
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Auto Moto of Ontario
905-281-2255
2017 Lexus IS