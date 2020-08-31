Menu
2017 Lexus IS 300

61,500 KM

$27,888

+ tax & licensing
Elite Luxury Motors Inc

905-639-8187

IS 300 AWD|NAVIGATION|SUNROOF|ONE OWNER !!!

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-8187

61,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  VIN: JTHCM1D25H5019756

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Visit Our Webside @ https://www.eliteluxurymotors.ca/ ** 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE ** GREY OVER BLACK INTERIOR ALL ORIGINAL KM - HAS 61,000 KMS - 3.5L 6CYL GASOLINE FUEL - ONE OWNER

_______________________________________________


HIGH VALUE OPTIONS

BACK-UP CAMERA
LEATHER
POWER MOONROOF
BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY
MEMORY SEAT
SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS
COOLED SEATS
NAVIGATION SYSTEM
VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION
DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL
NAVIGATION W/ HARD DRIVE
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC)



FINANCING - Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) we also have financing options available starting @4.99% O.A.C All credits are approved, bad, Good, New!!! Credit applications are available on our website at https://www.eliteluxurymotors.ca/apply-for-credit/ Approvals are done very quickly. Same Day Delivery Options are also Available.
_______________________________________________

PRICE - We know the price is important to you which is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST & Licensing. Free CarFax Canada with every vehicle!
_______________________________________________

CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - We take your safety very seriously! Each vehicle is PRE-SALE INSPECTED by licensed mechanics (50 point inspection) Certification package can be purchased for only FIVE HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not certified
_______________________________________________

WARRANTY - Here at Elite Luxury Motors, we offer extended warranties any make, model, year, or mileage. from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranging from powertrain (engine, transmission, differential) to Comprehensive warranties that include many other components. We have chosen to partner with Lubrico warranty, the longest serving warranty provider in Canada. All warranties are fully insured and every warranty over two years in length comes with the If you dont use it, you wont lose it guaranty .We have also chosen to help our customers protect their financed purchases by making Assureway Gap coverage available at a great price. At Elite Luxury, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs.
_______________________________________________

TRADE - Got a vehicle to trade? We take any year and model! Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!
_______________________________________________

OUR BUSINESS HOURS - OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK FROM 10:00AM to 7:00PM & SUNDAYS 12:00PM to 4:00PM

_______________________________________________

NEW VEHICLES DAILY COME VISIT US AT 547 PLAINS ROAD EAST IN BURLINGTON ONTARIO AND TAKE ADVANTAGE TOP QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES. WE ARE ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER BUY WITH CONFIDENCE **
_______________________________________________

If you have questions about us or any of our vehicles or if you would like to schedule a test drive, feel free to stop by, give us a call, or contact us online. We look forward to seeing you soon

WE ARE LOCATED AT

547 Plains Rd E,
Burlington, ON L7T 2E4


- Call Us (905) 639-8187 To RSVP a Pressure Free Test Drive or Appointment

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

