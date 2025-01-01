2017 Lincoln MKC

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*23 SERVICE RECORDS<span>* Come see this Fantastic Shape AWD Lincoln MKC 2.3L with Automatic Transmission. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/Dual Climate Control, Alloys/Chrome, Heated Front/Rear Seats, Cooled Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Rear Parking Sensors, Door Code, Fog Lights, Leather Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise Controls, Power Tail Gate, Rear Seat Power Fold, Premium Audio System, Side Turning Signals, Push to Start, Tow Hitch, Blind Spot Indicator, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><pre><p><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Financing options are available from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Dont miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle. </span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.</span><br /><span>-------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.</span><br /><span>------------------------------------------------</span><br /><span>Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca</span></p></pre>

2017 Lincoln MKC

174,450 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Lincoln MKC

RESERVE AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*FORD MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
12951572

2017 Lincoln MKC

RESERVE AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*FORD MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

  1. 12951572
  2. 12951572
  3. 12951572
  4. 12951572
  5. 12951572
  6. 12951572
  7. 12951572
  8. 12951572
  9. 12951572
  10. 12951572
  11. 12951572
  12. 12951572
  13. 12951572
  14. 12951572
  15. 12951572
  16. 12951572
  17. 12951572
  18. 12951572
  19. 12951572
  20. 12951572
  21. 12951572
  22. 12951572
  23. 12951572
  24. 12951572
  25. 12951572
  26. 12951572
  27. 12951572
  28. 12951572
  29. 12951572
  30. 12951572
  31. 12951572
  32. 12951572
  33. 12951572
  34. 12951572
  35. 12951572
  36. 12951572
  37. 12951572
  38. 12951572
  39. 12951572
  40. 12951572
  41. 12951572
  42. 12951572
  43. 12951572
  44. 12951572
  45. 12951572
  46. 12951572
  47. 12951572
  48. 12951572
Contact Seller

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
174,450KM
VIN 5LMTJ3DH7HUL07173

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 174,450 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY INCLUDED*ACCIDENT FREE*23 SERVICE RECORDS* Come see this Fantastic Shape AWD Lincoln MKC 2.3L with Automatic Transmission. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/Dual Climate Control, Alloys/Chrome, Heated Front/Rear Seats, Cooled Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Rear Parking Sensors, Door Code, Fog Lights, Leather Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise Controls, Power Tail Gate, Rear Seat Power Fold, Premium Audio System, Side Turning Signals, Push to Start, Tow Hitch, Blind Spot Indicator, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

-------------------------------------------------
Financing options are available from 6.92% with $0 Down payment O.A.C.
-------------------------------------------------
SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*** Vehicle comes with: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, pre-owned vehicle.
-------------------------------------------------
Additionally, our vehicles qualify for up to 4 years of extended warranty. Please speak to your sales representative for more information.
-------------------------------------------------
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am - 6pm, Sundays Closed.
-------------------------------------------------
We also welcome trade-ins, with on-site buyers available to estimate your vehicle on the same day.
-------------------------------------------------
Visit us at 3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, L7N 3N8 or call us at Nine O Five-281-2255 for more information.
------------------------------------------------
Check our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2021 Toyota Prius Prime PLUG-IN UPGRADE CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2021 Toyota Prius Prime PLUG-IN UPGRADE CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 87,670 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Lincoln MKC RESERVE AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*FORD MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 Lincoln MKC RESERVE AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*FORD MAINTAIN* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 174,450 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE for sale in Burlington, ON
2015 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE 154,420 KM $16,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2017 Lincoln MKC