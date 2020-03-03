2017 Mazda CX-5

805 Walkers Line, Burlington, ON L7N 2G1
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2017 CX-5 GT. ALL WHEEL DRIVE, 2.5L 4CYL SKY-G ENGINE, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, BOSE STEREO SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH, MOONROOF, KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START, AUTOMATIC ON/OFF HEADLIGHTS, AUTOMATIC RAIN SENSING WIPERS, LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS,LED HEADLIGHTS, LED TAIL LIGHTS, FOG LIGHTS, 19 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER HEATED MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, DUAL EXHAUST AND MUCH MUCH MORE. Price +HST.
CPO available
All trades are welcome
Balance of Mazda's UNLIMITED MILEAGE WARRANTY
Low finance rates available O.A.C.
Carfax certified
Safety Inspected
Leggat Mazda Burlington, serving the Burlington and surrounding area for over 30 years. We are a full-service dealership offering a large selection of both new and used inventory, as well as a Parts and Service Departments. Our Used Inventory is well reconditioned to ensure our buyers have the best ownership experience possible. Call or email Leggat Mazda Burlington today.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
