2017 Mazda CX-5

GT- AWD, LEATHER, MOONROOF, BOSE, BLUETOOTH, REAR CAMERA

2017 Mazda CX-5

GT- AWD, LEATHER, MOONROOF, BOSE, BLUETOOTH, REAR CAMERA

Location

Leggat Mazda Burlington

805 Walkers Line, Burlington, ON L7N 2G1

905-333-0595

$27,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 49,950KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4783791
  • Stock #: 2164
  • VIN: JM3KFBDL6H0181471
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

2017 CX-5 GT. ALL WHEEL DRIVE, 2.5L 4CYL SKY-G ENGINE, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, BOSE STEREO SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH, MOONROOF, KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START, AUTOMATIC ON/OFF HEADLIGHTS, AUTOMATIC RAIN SENSING WIPERS, LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS,LED HEADLIGHTS, LED TAIL LIGHTS, FOG LIGHTS, 19 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER HEATED MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, DUAL EXHAUST AND MUCH MUCH MORE. Price +HST.

CPO available
All trades are welcome
Balance of Mazda's UNLIMITED MILEAGE WARRANTY
Low finance rates available O.A.C.
Carfax certified
Safety Inspected

Leggat Mazda Burlington, serving the Burlington and surrounding area for over 30 years. We are a full-service dealership offering a large selection of both new and used inventory, as well as a Parts and Service Departments. Our Used Inventory is well reconditioned to ensure our buyers have the best ownership experience possible. Call or email Leggat Mazda Burlington today.
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive

Leggat Mazda Burlington

Leggat Mazda Burlington

805 Walkers Line, Burlington, ON L7N 2G1

