Menu
Account
Sign In
Accident Free. Great Shape! 2.0L Engine. Power Convertible Hard Top. Navigation. Bose Premium Sound. Leather Heated Seats. Keyless Entry. Automatic Climate Control. Bluetooth Connection. And More! Welcome to Leggat Discovery Ford a Proud Member of the Leggat Auto Group! Since 1922, the Leggat Auto Group has proudly prioritized customer satisfaction by understanding and exceeding your automotive needs. Conveniently located in Burlington, ON, Leggat Discovery Ford is honored to serve our community and neighboring areas, including Oakville, Hamilton, Mississauga, Milton, Ancaster, Waterdown, Stoney Creek, Grimsby, St. Catharines, Kitchener, and Guelph. Looking to trade? We want your careven if you dont buy one from us! Our on-site professional appraisers are available daily to offer you the best options and value for your trade-in. Whether youre looking for your perfect vehicle, service, repair, or parts, our team is here to help you find solutions. Stop by or call us today; we look forward to serving you! Black Friday Offer Details: Offer valid November 130, 2025, on the purchase of eligible used vehicles at participating Leggat dealerships. First Year of Maintenance includes one (1) initial oil change and one (1) oil change + tire rotation service. Maximum value of $300. Offer must be claimed within one year of purchase date. Eligible purchases also receive one (1) entry into the Maple Leafs ticket giveaway. Conditions apply. See dealer for details.

2017 Mazda Miata MX-5

69,146 KM

Details Description Features

$23,117

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Mazda Miata MX-5

RF GT Convertible | 2.0L | NAV | BOSE | LEATHER

Watch This Vehicle
13276802

2017 Mazda Miata MX-5

RF GT Convertible | 2.0L | NAV | BOSE | LEATHER

Location

Leggat Discovery Ford

850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5

9056328696

  1. 13276802
  2. 13276802
  3. 13276802
  4. 13276802
  5. 13276802
  6. 13276802
  7. 13276802
  8. 13276802
  9. 13276802
  10. 13276802
  11. 13276802
  12. 13276802
  13. 13276802
  14. 13276802
  15. 13276802
  16. 13276802
  17. 13276802
  18. 13276802
  19. 13276802
  20. 13276802
  21. 13276802
Contact Seller

$23,117

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
69,146KM
VIN JM1NDAM79H0101847

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 17-01847
  • Mileage 69,146 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free. Great Shape! 2.0L Engine. Power Convertible Hard Top. Navigation. Bose Premium Sound. Leather Heated Seats. Keyless Entry. Automatic Climate Control. Bluetooth Connection. And More! Welcome to Leggat Discovery Ford a Proud Member of the Leggat Auto Group! Since 1922, the Leggat Auto Group has proudly prioritized customer satisfaction by understanding and exceeding your automotive needs. Conveniently located in Burlington, ON, Leggat Discovery Ford is honored to serve our community and neighboring areas, including Oakville, Hamilton, Mississauga, Milton, Ancaster, Waterdown, Stoney Creek, Grimsby, St. Catharines, Kitchener, and Guelph. Looking to trade? We want your careven if you dont buy one from us! Our on-site professional appraisers are available daily to offer you the best options and value for your trade-in. Whether youre looking for your perfect vehicle, service, repair, or parts, our team is here to help you find solutions. Stop by or call us today; we look forward to serving you! Black Friday Offer Details: Offer valid November 130, 2025, on the purchase of eligible used vehicles at participating Leggat dealerships. First Year of Maintenance includes one (1) initial oil change and one (1) oil change + tire rotation service. Maximum value of $300. Offer must be claimed within one year of purchase date. Eligible purchases also receive one (1) entry into the Maple Leafs ticket giveaway. Conditions apply. See dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Sport steering wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Sport Suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires: Performance
Perimeter/approach lights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Trim

Leather upholstery

Convenience

Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Ignition disable
Electronic stability
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Convertible hard top
Glass rear window
Convertible roof lining
Power convertible roof
Convertible roof wind blocker
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Seat upholstery: leather
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Number of valves: 16
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
Bumpers: body-colour
Fuel economy highway: 6.7L/100 km
Drive type: rear-wheel
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Rear cargo: trunk
Engine location: front
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Recommended fuel: premium unleaded
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Number of doors: 2
Fuel tank capacity: 45.0L
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Horsepower: 155hp @ 6,000RPM
Speakers: 9
Torque: 148 lb.-ft. @ 4,600RPM
Engine torque: 148 lb.-ft. @ 4,600RPM
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Max seating capacity: 2
Auto high-beam headlights
Wheel size: 17
Lane departure: warning
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Speaker type: Bose
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 6
Proximity key: push button start only
Turning radius: 4.7m (15.4')
Fuel economy combined: 8.0L/100 km
Navigation system: MAZDA CONNECT
Compression ratio: 13.00 to 1
Basic warranty: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 84 months/ unlimited distance
Exterior body width: 1,735mm (68.3)
Passenger volume: 2,824L (99.7 cu.ft.)
Rear collision: Rear Cross Traffic Alert warning
Fuel economy city: 9.0L/100 km
Front legroom: 1,095mm (43.1)
Engine bore x stroke: 83.5mm x 91.2mm (3.29 x 3.59)
Smart device integration: Mazda Connect
Blind spot: Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM) warning
Exterior height: 1,245mm (49.0)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Exterior length: 3,914mm (154.1)
Wheelbase: 2,309mm (90.9)
Front hiproom: 1,321mm (52.0)
Front shoulder room: 1,326mm (52.2)
Front tires: 205/45WR17.0
Rear tires: 205/45WR17.0
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Front headroom: 935mm (36.8)
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Curb weight: 1,131kg (2,493lbs)
CD-R compatible
Interior rear cargo volume: 127 L (4 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 127 L (4 cu.ft.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Leggat Discovery Ford

Used 2017 Mazda Miata MX-5 RF GT Convertible | 2.0L | NAV | BOSE | LEATHER for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 Mazda Miata MX-5 RF GT Convertible | 2.0L | NAV | BOSE | LEATHER 69,146 KM $23,117 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Lincoln MKZ Reserve | AWD | 2.0L | ROOF |TECH |REV AUDIO | 19s for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 Lincoln MKZ Reserve | AWD | 2.0L | ROOF |TECH |REV AUDIO | 19s 98,269 KM $15,510 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks | 4X4 | 1.5L | ROOF | TECH PKG | TOW for sale in Burlington, ON
2022 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks | 4X4 | 1.5L | ROOF | TECH PKG | TOW 32,909 KM $30,117 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Leggat Discovery Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Leggat Discovery Ford

Leggat Discovery Ford

850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905632XXXX

(click to show)

9056328696

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,117

+ taxes & licensing>

Leggat Discovery Ford

9056328696

2017 Mazda Miata MX-5