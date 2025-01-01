$23,117+ taxes & licensing
2017 Mazda Miata MX-5
RF GT Convertible | 2.0L | NAV | BOSE | LEATHER
Location
Leggat Discovery Ford
850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5
9056328696
$23,117
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 17-01847
- Mileage 69,146 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free. Great Shape! 2.0L Engine. Power Convertible Hard Top. Navigation. Bose Premium Sound. Leather Heated Seats. Keyless Entry. Automatic Climate Control. Bluetooth Connection. And More!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Trim
Convenience
Additional Features
