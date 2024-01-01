Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>*SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED</span><span>* </span><span>Come check out this Beautiful Mercedes Benz CLA 250 2.0L 4Cyl. AWD. Silver on Black Leather Interior. Has Bluetooth</span><span>, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, Auto Dimming Mirrors, CD, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Heated Leather Front Seats, AC / Heat, Keyless Entry, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, Dual Climate Controls, Blind Spot Monitor, Dual Power Front Seats, </span><span>Shifter</span><span> Paddles, Bluetooth, Memory Driver Seats, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!</span></div><pre><p><span>Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.</span></p><p><span>Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!</span><span><br /></span></p><p><span>We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.<o:p></o:p></span></p><p><span> </span></p><p><a name=_Hlk529556975><span>Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA</span></a></p></pre>

2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

133,980 KM

Details Description Features

$18,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA250 4MATIC CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA250 4MATIC CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8

905-281-2255

Contact Seller

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
133,980KM
VIN WDDSJ4GB4HN452476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2788
  • Mileage 133,980 KM

Vehicle Description

*SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Come check out this Beautiful Mercedes Benz CLA 250 2.0L 4Cyl. AWD. Silver on Black Leather Interior. Has Bluetooth, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, Auto Dimming Mirrors, CD, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Heated Leather Front Seats, AC / Heat, Keyless Entry, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, Dual Climate Controls, Blind Spot Monitor, Dual Power Front Seats, Shifter Paddles, Bluetooth, Memory Driver Seats, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Chrome Wheels

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Leatherette Interior
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T PRESTIGE DYNAMIC AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2017 Audi SQ5 3.0T PRESTIGE DYNAMIC AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 134,160 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*1 OWNER* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2015 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE*1 OWNER* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 158,525 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Civic 2.0L LX SEDAN CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS for sale in Burlington, ON
2016 Honda Civic 2.0L LX SEDAN CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS 150,950 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

3219 Harvester Road, Burlington, ON L7N 3N8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class