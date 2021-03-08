Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

82,127 KM

Details Description Features

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2dr Cabriolet E 400 RWD

2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2dr Cabriolet E 400 RWD

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

905-330-7365

82,127KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6655628
  • Stock #: 17MBE400-86
  • VIN: WDDKK6FF5HF354886

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 17MBE400-86
  • Mileage 82,127 KM

Vehicle Description

-2017 MERCEDES-BENZ E400 CABRIOLET |NO ACCIDENTS| CERTIFIED | BROWN LEATHER | NAVI

CERTIFED

2ND Owner 

Accident Free

We Finance everyone, Interest rates starting from 4.79%

We wholesale and accept TRADE-IN

All Vehicles will be sold Detailed & Sanitized

At Motorline, we offer low mileage and accident free cars

Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing.

Online / Video Sales is also available:

Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM

Or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365

You can visit us in person:

Monday10 am 6 pm

Tuesday10am 6 pm

Wednesday..10am 6 pm

Thursday10am 6 pm

Friday.10am 6 pm

Saturday.11am 3pm

SundayBy Appointment Only

We are Located:

MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.

1227 Plains Rd East, Burlington, Ontario

Phone # (905) 330 7365

EMAIL  Sales@motorlineautogroup.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Navigation System
Automatic
RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Motorline Auto Group

Motorline Auto Group

1 - 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

