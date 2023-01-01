Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA

55,750 KM

$29,888

+ tax & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA

AMG GLA 45 4MATIC -

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA

AMG GLA 45 4MATIC -

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-8187

$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

55,750KM
Used
VIN WDDTG5CB3HJ311565

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 55,750 KM

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA