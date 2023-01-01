$29,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA
AMG GLA 45 4MATIC -
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA
AMG GLA 45 4MATIC -
Location
Elite Luxury Motors Inc
547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4
905-639-8187
$29,888
+ taxes & licensing
55,750KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WDDTG5CB3HJ311565
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 55,750 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
See Dealer Website for Details.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Elite Luxury Motors Inc
2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class ML 550 4MATIC - NAVIGATION - 360CAM - LOW KMS !!! 29,350 KM $34,888 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Volt PREMIER PKG - NAVIGATION - LEATHER - BACK-UP-CAM ! 153,200 KM $17,888 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Transit Passenger Wagon T-150 130 Med Roof XL Sliding - 8 PASSENGER !!! 98,000 KM $43,777 + tax & lic
Email Elite Luxury Motors Inc
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Elite Luxury Motors Inc
547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4
Call Dealer
905-639-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$29,888
+ taxes & licensing
Elite Luxury Motors Inc
905-639-8187
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA